JetWave broadband SATCOM finds a use in defence

SNC has equipped Air Force Special Operations Command MC-130J Commando II aircraft with the JetWave MCX broadband SATCOM solution. (Photo: USAF/Senior Airman Divine Cox)

Honeywell develops a version of its JetWave solution for the Airborne Mission Networking communications suite.

Honeywell has adapted its JetWave product family of broadband SATCOM solutions specifically for military and government aircraft.

Officially known as JetWave MCX, the new solution ‘features technical improvements specifically intended for military customers around the world’, Honeywell announced on 2 June.

JetWave MCX will provide 'improved situational awareness throughout an airborne mission, secure communications and the capability to connect to various Ka-band SATCOM networks depending on the needs of the mission', the company added.

JetWave MCX already delivers critical technology to the advanced Airborne Mission Networking (AbMN) secure communications suite from Sierra Nevada Corporation, designed to ensure critical mission data is always available to the warfighter — whether onboard or in a remote command centre.

SNC has equipped Air Force Special Operations Command MC-130J Commando II aircraft with JetWave MCX. The AbMN suite improves interoperability between SOF aircraft as well as other US and allied platforms.