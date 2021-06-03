JetWave broadband SATCOM finds a use in defence

Multi-beam antenna undergoes US trials
The US Army and USAF are exploring how optical beamforming antenna technology can be used to transmit data at high speed over commercial and military satellites.
Honeywell has adapted its JetWave product family of broadband SATCOM solutions specifically for military and government aircraft.
Officially known as JetWave MCX, the new solution ‘features technical improvements specifically intended for military customers around the world’, Honeywell announced on 2 June.
JetWave MCX will provide 'improved situational awareness throughout an airborne mission, secure communications and the capability to connect to various Ka-band SATCOM networks depending on the needs of the mission', the company added.
JetWave MCX already delivers critical technology to the advanced Airborne Mission Networking (AbMN) secure communications suite from Sierra Nevada Corporation, designed to ensure critical mission data is always available to the warfighter — whether onboard or in a remote command centre.
SNC has equipped Air Force Special Operations Command MC-130J Commando II aircraft with JetWave MCX. The AbMN suite improves interoperability between SOF aircraft as well as other US and allied platforms.
The US Army and USAF are exploring how optical beamforming antenna technology can be used to transmit data at high speed over commercial and military satellites.
US airborne communications gateway capability will include the Bombardier Global 6000.
Brought to you in partnership with Raytheon Intelligence & Space
The US Space Development Agency is working to a fast tempo as it prepares a prototype LEO constellation to deliver overarching capabilities for frontline personnel.
An array of solutions are available — in space and on the ground — to ensure military SATCOM remains secure in the face of soft and hard threats.
Brought to you in partnership with Raytheon Intelligence & Space