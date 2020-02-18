Indra to support Lithuanian radars

Digital Battlespace

18th February 2020

Indra has received a contract from the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) for radar support for Lithuania.

The Performance Based Contractor Logistic Support contract will see the company provide complete life cycle support of three Lithuanian long range air surveillance radars.

The four year contract will be followed by three option years, with performance to be monitored for optimised system supportability and life cycle cost in all design and support decision.

 

