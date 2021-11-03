To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Indra launches advanced mission system

3rd November 2021 - 17:46 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Talium and its airborne version TDMS can respond to advanced digitised adversaries. (Photo: Indra)

Talium will facilitate the planning of complex missions with multiple aircraft, says Indra.

Indra Sistemas on 2 November unveiled its Talium advanced mission system to facilitate the planning of complex missions involving numerous and diverse aircraft types.

Talium increases the efficiency, speed, coordination, and security of deployments, the Spanish company announced.

It added that Talium and its airborne version TDMS are ready to operate in a 'combat cloud' environment, supporting effective real-time decision-making to intervene in highly digitised and asymmetric scenarios and respond to advanced adversaries.

The solution allows commanders to plan and conduct complex operations with accuracy, coordinating the involvement of multiple aircraft, each with its different characteristics and capabilities.

Talium/TDMS includes variables related to the fuel, weight, crew, flight altitude and speed of each aircraft in the calculations, among many other parameters. It is thus able to estimate, in real-time, whether a mission is feasible and detect any problems that may arise in advance.

The system is connected to the Spanish Air Force C2 and information centre to automate tactical combat data related to routes, detected threats and identified targets, Indra added.

