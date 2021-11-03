Indra launches advanced mission system

Aerostats retain their relevance
Militaries remain interested in low-altitude tethered balloons for base protection, or airships as high-altitude platforms for ISR and communications relay missions.
Indra Sistemas on 2 November unveiled its Talium advanced mission system to facilitate the planning of complex missions involving numerous and diverse aircraft types.
Talium increases the efficiency, speed, coordination, and security of deployments, the Spanish company announced.
It added that Talium and its airborne version TDMS are ready to operate in a 'combat cloud' environment, supporting effective real-time decision-making to intervene in highly digitised and asymmetric scenarios and respond to advanced adversaries.
The solution allows commanders to plan and conduct complex operations with accuracy, coordinating the involvement of multiple aircraft, each with its different characteristics and capabilities.
Talium/TDMS includes variables related to the fuel, weight, crew, flight altitude and speed of each aircraft in the calculations, among many other parameters. It is thus able to estimate, in real-time, whether a mission is feasible and detect any problems that may arise in advance.
The system is connected to the Spanish Air Force C2 and information centre to automate tactical combat data related to routes, detected threats and identified targets, Indra added.
An industry-academia team has developed an ITAR-free anti-jamming capability.
Sweden is replacing its Saab 340s with GlobalEye AEW&C aircraft.
As tests continue on the Next Generation Mid-Band Jammer (NGJ-MB) electronic jamming pod for the USN, Boeing looks set to provide additional integration support to the programme.
Miniature IFF unit and transceiver data link for munitions are among new systems released by Ultra Electronics.
Airseeker support has been extended to 2035 following an agreement between the UK and US.