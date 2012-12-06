I/ITSEC 2012: Spartan radios receive NIST certification
FreeWave Technologies' Spartan series of long range radios has received a certification of encryption from the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).
The encryption technology within the series of radios has been awarded FIPS 140-2 level 2 validation, and is suitable for defence applications such as soldier training and C2 for UAVs.
The system enables secure transfer of information 'both reliably and on a real-time basis', according to the company.
'We're still a small business that is focusing on getting data from A to B,' Jeff Allen, market manager for government and defence at the company, told Shephard
