I/ITSEC 2012: Spartan radios receive NIST certification

6th December 2012 - 09:55 GMT | by Beth Stevenson in Orlando

FreeWave Technologies' Spartan series of long range radios has received a certification of encryption from the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

The encryption technology within the series of radios has been awarded FIPS 140-2 level 2 validation, and is suitable for defence applications such as soldier training and C2 for UAVs. 

The system enables secure transfer of information 'both reliably and on a real-time basis', according to the company. 

'We're still a small business that is focusing on getting data from A to B,' Jeff Allen, market manager for government and defence at the company, told Shephard

