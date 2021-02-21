Digital Battlespace

IDEX 2021: UAE takes delivery of third GlobalEye

21st February 2021 - 10:42 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Saab has provided all three AEW&C aircraft in the original order from the UAE.

The third GlobalEye AEW&C aircraft for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was delivered on 20 February 2021, following previous deliveries in April and September 2020.

GlobalEye provides simultaneous air, maritime and ground surveillance, by combining sophisticated technology (such as the  the S-band Erieye Extended Range radar and mission system) with the ultra-long range Global 6000 aircraft from Bombardier.

Ground surveillance of moving vehicles can be conducted through long-range, wide-area ground moving target indication radar modes, according to Shephard Defence Insight.

The UAE originally ordered two GlobalEye aircraft ...

