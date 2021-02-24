Digital Battlespace
IDEX 2021: UAE to develop indigenous SATCOM solutions
The Tawazun Economic Council and United Arab Emirates- (UAE-) based satellite services operator Yahsatsigned an MoU on 23 February to establish a new company to develop national SATCOM capabilities.
The new company will develop ‘critical in-country capabilities in relation to the development and manufacture of advanced satcom solutions within the UAE, with a focus on building intellectual property locally for increased national security and advanced technology development’, Yahsat announced in a statement.
However, ‘select international experts’ will be approached to support this objective.
There will be a focus on developing three types of deliverable: aeronautical SATCOM products; other SATCOM products and technologies; and satellite modem technologies.
The first seed project entails the development of a protected, multi-platform satellite modem for the government and defence markets in the UAE and abroad.
This coverage is brought to you in partnership with IDEX 2021. To register for our free market-leading magazines click here or return to our full event coverage.
More from IDEX 2021 News
-
IDEX 2021: Iveco launches SuperAV variant and 4x4 tactical vehicle
Both the 8x8 SuperAV Land and Multirole Tactical Vehicle have some common features.
-
NAVDEX 2021: ADSB looks ahead with new vessel designs
Mesbar, Majed and Falaj 3 designs see the light of day at Abu Dhabi naval exhibition.
-
IDEX 2021: Al Jasoor launches Rabdan 6x6 and embeds laser with 8x8 vehicle
Amphibious 6x6 vehicle makes its debut at IDEX.
-
IDEX 2021: Nimr lifts the veil on new armoured vehicle variants
UAE manufacturer enhances 4x4 and 6x6 vehicles, while also works on developing an armed UGV.
-
NAVDEX 2021: Ideas at Sea provides passive optical radar for UAE trial
UAE is first country to test Generation II HeliSAR for maritime search operations.
-
IDEX 2021: INS technology improves Alakran
GEONYX system is integrated with Alakran mortar carrier to enhance positioning accuracy.