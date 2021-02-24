IDEX 2021: UAE to develop indigenous SATCOM solutions

Collaboration between UAE-based organisations focuses on the domestic production of critical aeronautical, modem and other advanced SATCOM technologies.

The Tawazun Economic Council and United Arab Emirates- (UAE-) based satellite services operator Yahsatsigned an MoU on 23 February to establish a new company to develop national SATCOM capabilities.

The new company will develop ‘critical in-country capabilities in relation to the development and manufacture of advanced satcom solutions within the UAE, with a focus on building intellectual property locally for increased national security and advanced technology development’, Yahsat announced in a statement.

However, ‘select international experts’ will be approached to support this objective.

There will be a focus on developing three types of deliverable: aeronautical SATCOM products; other SATCOM products and technologies; and satellite modem technologies.

The first seed project entails the development of a protected, multi-platform satellite modem for the government and defence markets in the UAE and abroad.

This coverage is brought to you in partnership with IDEX 2021. To register for our free market-leading magazines click here or return to our full event coverage.