Digital Battlespace
IDEX 2021: UAE company to work on C-UAV laser with European partners
SIGN4L (the EW subsidiary of the Edge defence conglomerate in the United Arab Emirates) is working with MBDA and laser specialist CILAS to cooperate on the development of high-energy weapon systems, as part of an advanced counter-UAV strategy.
The three parties signed an MoU during the IDEX defence exhibition in ...
