Digital Battlespace
IAI unveils new Passive Coherent Location System
IAI subsidiary Elta Systems has unveiled its new Passive Coherent Location System (PCL), which enables the creation of an air situation picture that tracks non-emitting targets using non-cooperative transmitters.
In a 27 October statement the company said the PCL was able to detect and track aerial threats based on ...
Want to read more?
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
More from Digital Battlespace
-
BAE Systems unveils Athena 1920
High-definition sensor is designed to meet high-performance applications where size, weight, power, and cost are important factors
-
Allied Defence Accelerator picks 15 ideas for next stage
UK-US initiative aims to create new methods for international procurement
-
UK works towards agile C3 experimentation
New and innovative land C3 capabilities will be trialled under Project Lelantos
-
PREMIUM: Extra training needed to improve US Army networking
Three-week exercise to demonstrate Capability Set 21 equipment also revealed hardware concerns
-
Chess Dynamics announces Australian partnership
A British sensor company has deepened its footprint in Australia in pursuit of new naval contracts.
-
USAF picks partner to enhance Nightwatch survivability
E-4B special mission aircraft to benefit from ‘new capabilities’, says Air Force