IAI unveils ADA-O for land platforms

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has introduced ADA-O, a variant of the ADA line of systems which addresses GPS jammers to ensure GPS availability for land platforms, the company announced on 4 March.

The system can be readily integrated in a range of platforms including armoured vehicles, artillery, C2

centres and communication carriers.

Boaz Levy, general manager and executive VP of IAI Systems, Missiles and Space Group, said: ‘ADA and its new derivative ADA-O for land platforms is an important complement for every platform that uses GNSS receivers in general and GPS in particular and [is] a vital tool for every modern army.

‘Understanding the unique operational needs of land systems allowed us to perform the required modifications on IAI's airborne anti-jam system so as to provide an advanced technological solution to the operational challenges facing the forces in the different platforms.’