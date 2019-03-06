IAI unveils ADA-O for land platforms
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has introduced ADA-O, a variant of the ADA line of systems which addresses GPS jammers to ensure GPS availability for land platforms, the company announced on 4 March.
The system can be readily integrated in a range of platforms including armoured vehicles, artillery, C2
centres and communication carriers.Boaz Levy, general manager and executive VP of IAI Systems, Missiles and Space Group, said: ‘ADA and its new derivative ADA-O for land platforms is an important complement for every platform that uses GNSS receivers in general and GPS in particular and [is] a vital tool for every modern army.
‘Understanding the unique operational needs of land systems allowed us to perform the required modifications on IAI's airborne anti-jam system so as to provide an advanced technological solution to the operational challenges facing the forces in the different platforms.’
More from Digital Battlespace
-
EU Commission invites tenders for new satellite constellation with military applications
The European Commission has launched an invitation tender for a contract to implement the EU satellite constellation dubbed IRIS² (Infrastructure for Resilience, Interconnectivity and Security by Satellite).
-
New US developer LightRidge to take on air and space sensor markets
The private-equity backed firm combines the businesses of space payloads specialist GEOST and airborne sensor manufacturer Ophir.
-
Northrop Grumman to commence work on MESA sensors for US Air Force E-7 AEW fleet
The USAF will become the fifth operator of the E-7/MESA combination following Australia, Turkey, South Korea and the UK.
-
Northrop Grumman details bid for US Navy TACAMO aircraft replacement
The company believes its role as prime contractor on the E-2 Hawkeye puts it in a strong position for the programme to replace the USN's Boeing E-6 Mercury fleet.
-
Northrop Grumman hones US Space Force satellite design in virtual environment
The company has applied its Highly Immersive Virtual Environment technology to the design process of polar overwatch satellites ordered by the US Space Force.