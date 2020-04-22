Huneed Technologies delivers MILDS AN/AAR-60 to KAI

Save this for later

Hensoldt’s South Korean partner, Huneed Technologies, has delivered eight MILDS AN/AAR-60 to Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI).

The missile warning system will be integrated into KAI’s Korean Utility Helicopter (KUH) and the Maritime Utility Helicopter (MUH). The system, however, is certified for use on a range of aircraft including the NH-90, UH-60, CH-47 and C-130.

Huneed manufactures two printed circuit boards, configuration and calibration and completes final assembly of the MILDS after Hensoldt approved and commissioned the production line in 2018.

The South Korean partner is set to deliver a further three sensors to KAI in April 2020 and a further 85 sensors by November 2020.

Each MILDS AN/AAR-60 unit is 12cm in length, 12cm in height and 12cm in width. It weights approximately 2kg.