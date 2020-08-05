Digital Battlespace
Horizon obtains US patent for Xtender
Horizon Technologies has been issued a US patent for its Xtender SIGINT technology.
This is the second registered patent to be awarded to the UK-based company.
Xtender allows small UAVs and CubeSats to remotely detect, geolocate, and intercept satellite phone communications, from a miniature software-defined radio.
‘Our Amber CubeSat [to ...
