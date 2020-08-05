Digital Battlespace

Horizon obtains US patent for Xtender

5th August 2020 - 10:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Horizon Technologies has been issued a US patent for its Xtender SIGINT technology.

This is the second registered patent to be awarded to the UK-based company.

Xtender allows small UAVs and CubeSats to remotely detect, geolocate, and intercept satellite phone communications, from a miniature software-defined radio.

‘Our Amber CubeSat [to ...

