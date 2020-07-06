None

Digital Battlespace

Hensoldt improves ISR offering with Tellumat acquisition

6th July 2020 - 15:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Save this for later

Hensoldt South Africa is to acquire the defence and security business activities of Tellumat (previously Plessey South Africa) for an undisclosed price.

The transaction will be effective as soon as all regulatory approvals have been obtained.

“With this transaction we are combining the activities of two leading defence electronics providers ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace