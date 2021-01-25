Digital Battlespace

Hensoldt eyes laser-based countermeasures with Fraunhofer tie-up

25th January 2021 - 11:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Robust laser applications are being developed for self-protection and reconnaissance systems.

Hensoldt announced on 25 January that it is working with German technology research institute  Fraunhofer Institute of Optronics, System Technologies and Image Exploitation, to develop ‘future-proof, robust and powerful’ lasers for self-protection systems on land vehicles and reconnaissance applications.

Integration of the first laser demonstrator in IR countermeasures is planned ...

