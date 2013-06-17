To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Harris receives USSOCOM Falcon radio order

17th June 2013 - 16:07 GMT | by Shephard News Team

Harris Corporation will accelerate its deployment of an advanced wideband tactical communications system for the US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) under orders received worth $36 million.

The orders will see Harris provide Falcon III wideband AN/PRC-117G manpack and AN/PRC-152A handheld radios that will give special operations forces critical wireless broadband capabilities even in remote, harsh battlefield conditions.

Falcon III wideband tactical radios provide unprecedented situational awareness on the battlefield by delivering critical real-time tactical information to warfighters on the move.

George Helm, president, Department of Defense business unit, Harris RF Communications, said: ‘Harris radios will enable special operations forces to stay connected as a team, even when operating far from each other or a tactical operations centre. Our Falcon radios wirelessly extend the reach of network services such as situational awareness, e-mail, imagery, video, biometrics and Voice Over Internet Protocol.’

Harris wideband manpack and handheld tactical radios are used by all branches of the US Department of Defense and allied forces worldwide.

