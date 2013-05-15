Harris receives US Marine Corps Falcon radio order
Harris will supply Falcon III AN/PRC-117G radios to the US Marine Corps under a new $26 million order announced on 15 May. The Joint Tactical Radio System (JTRS)-certified radios will enhance the force’s wideband tactical networking capabilities and deliver the tactical Internet down to the individual warfighter.
The Falcon III AN/PRC-117G multiband manpack tactical radios form mobile ad-hoc communication networks to exchange voice, video and tactical data reports on the battlefield.
The combat-proven AN/PRC-117G radio provides advanced situational awareness on the battlefield by delivering critical real-time information to warfighters on the move.
The radios can be deployed in joint missions as they operate Type-1 implementations of the JTRS Soldier Radio Waveform as well as legacy waveforms. The radio is also equipped to host the new Mobile User Objective Satellite waveform.
George Helm, president, Department of Defense business, Harris RF Communications, said: ‘The marine corps is making strategic investments in Falcon III radios and systems as the backbone of its tactical networking initiatives. The AN/PRC-117G is field-proven and supports joint operations through its Type-1 implementation of wideband and legacy waveforms. The radio is also software-defined, which allows for easy upgrades to emerging technologies.’
Harris has deployed more than 30,000 AN/PRC-117G radios to all branches of the US Department of Defense and allies including Canada, the UK, Germany, Australia, Spain and Poland.
More from Digital Battlespace
-
US Space Force’s next-generation missile warning system moves forward with $500 million in new contracts
Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (Next-Gen OPIR) satellites are intended to provide early warning of missile launches from any location worldwide and new ground stations will result in expanded coverage of critical missile warning.
-
Airbus launches final CSO observation satellite for French Armed Forces
Airbus was awarded the Composante Spatiale Optique (CSO) contract at the end of 2010. This included an option for a third satellite, which was activated after Germany joined the programme in 2015.
-
Intelligence advantage: How real-time GEOINT is reshaping military decision-making (Studio)
In today’s contested operational environment, adaptability is key. The new Geospatial-Intelligence as a Service (GEO IaaS) solution from Fujitsu and MAIAR empowers militaries by enabling intelligence advantage, combining advanced technology with human expertise to deliver actionable insights.
-
Israel sets up new department to boost development of AI and autonomy
Israel will continue to develop autonomy for its weapons and platforms as it brings together defence personnel, academia and industry.
-
Clavister contracted to supply cyber protection for CV90s
Clavister CyberArmour, an integrated defence cybersecurity system, will be used on BAE Systems Hägglunds’ CV90 platform in deployments with a Scandinavian country, as well as in an eastern European nation.