Harris receives Jordan Armed Force order
Harris Corporation has announced that it has received an order from the Kingdom of Jordan for Falcon III and Falcon II radios, which will provide modernised tactical communication capabilities to the country’s military. Harris announced the $26.4 million order on 7 February 2012.
Harris will deliver the radios to serve as the communications core of a modernised system for command, control, communication, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, or C4ISR.
According to the company, the ‘state-of-the-art tactical communications solutions’ will enable Jordan military personnel to ‘maintain secure communications in the most demanding of environments on the battlefield’.
The company's Falcon family of software-defined tactical radio systems encompasses manpack, handheld and vehicular applications. Falcon III is the next generation of radios supporting the US military's Joint Tactical Radio System (JTRS) requirements, as well as network-centric operations worldwide.
