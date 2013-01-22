Harris introduces new power amplifier for Falcon III

Harris Corporation has introduced a new power amplifier that provides greater capacity, efficiency and range to wideband tactical networking. The UL-Band amplifier will serve as an accessory to the Falcon III AN/PRC-117G and offers the same size, weight and power profile as the existing VHF/UHF amplifier.

The company has developed the amplifier to work with the Falcon III AN/PRC-117G to provide continuous UHF and L-Band frequency coverage from 225 MHz to 2 GHz. It will help to overcome challenges posed by the high concentration of data transmissions in the 225 to 450 MHz range, which results in a reduced spectrum available in this frequency band.



According to the company, the extended frequency coverage provided by the new power amplifier allows users operating in vehicles to take advantage of the additional spectrum available up to 2 GHz to send and receive large data files, including video. The power amplifier is compatible with legacy narrowband waveforms as well as various wideband waveforms such as the Wideband Networking Waveform, Soldier Radio Waveform, Mobile User Objective System and Adaptive Networking Wideband Waveform. Harris successfully operated the new power amplifier on military vehicles at the recently completed US Army Network Integration Evaluation (NIE).



George Helm, president, Department of Defense business, Harris RF Communications, said: ‘Our UL-Band power amplifier provided soldiers at the NIE with significant performance enhancements in the wideband network. In particular, the amplifier enabled our solution to meet or exceed requirements for voice and data in range, throughput, security and reliability. The UL-Band amplifier provides increased overall capacity and offers the army a robust Wideband Networking Waveform-based solution.’



The AN/PRC-117G is a JTRS-Certified radio, combining line-of-sight, beyond-line-of-sight and wideband communications capabilities in a single lightweight package. The radio provides enhanced situational awareness of the battlefield by connecting warfighters to the tactical Internet.