Harris introduces new power amplifier for Falcon III
Harris Corporation has introduced a new power amplifier that provides greater capacity, efficiency and range to wideband tactical networking. The UL-Band amplifier will serve as an accessory to the Falcon III AN/PRC-117G and offers the same size, weight and power profile as the existing VHF/UHF amplifier.
The company has developed the amplifier to work with the Falcon III AN/PRC-117G to provide continuous UHF and L-Band frequency coverage from 225 MHz to 2 GHz. It will help to overcome challenges posed by the high concentration of data transmissions in the 225 to 450 MHz range, which results in a reduced spectrum available in this frequency band.
According to the company, the extended frequency coverage provided by the new power amplifier allows users operating in vehicles to take advantage of the additional spectrum available up to 2 GHz to send and receive large data files, including video. The power amplifier is compatible with legacy narrowband waveforms as well as various wideband waveforms such as the Wideband Networking Waveform, Soldier Radio Waveform, Mobile User Objective System and Adaptive Networking Wideband Waveform. Harris successfully operated the new power amplifier on military vehicles at the recently completed US Army Network Integration Evaluation (NIE).
George Helm, president, Department of Defense business, Harris RF Communications, said: ‘Our UL-Band power amplifier provided soldiers at the NIE with significant performance enhancements in the wideband network. In particular, the amplifier enabled our solution to meet or exceed requirements for voice and data in range, throughput, security and reliability. The UL-Band amplifier provides increased overall capacity and offers the army a robust Wideband Networking Waveform-based solution.’
The AN/PRC-117G is a JTRS-Certified radio, combining line-of-sight, beyond-line-of-sight and wideband communications capabilities in a single lightweight package. The radio provides enhanced situational awareness of the battlefield by connecting warfighters to the tactical Internet.
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Israel sets up new department to boost development of AI and autonomy
Israel will continue to develop autonomy for its weapons and platforms as it brings together defence personnel, academia and industry.
-
Clavister contracted to supply cyber protection for CV90s
Clavister CyberArmour, an integrated defence cybersecurity system, will be used on BAE Systems Hägglunds’ CV90 platform in deployments with a Scandinavian country, as well as in an eastern European nation.
-
Lockheed Martin completes tactical satellite demonstration and prepares for launch
The tactical satellite (TacSat) is an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) system and will participate in exercises in 2025.
-
AUSA 2024: General Micro Systems adds four new products to the X9 Spider family
The airborne three-domain, the two ground-based and the ¼ ATR OpenVPX-based cross-domain systems were engineered to provide real-time security across multi-domain operations.
-
BAE Systems gets go-ahead for second phase of mission communications programme
DARPA’s Mission-Integrated Network Control (MINC) programme was set up to develop an autonomous tactical network and enable critical data flow in contested environments.
-
Just Released: Space Technology Report
Why space is an essential part of modern military capabilities