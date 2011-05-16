Harris Corporation wins $19m order from Asian nation

Harris Corporation, an international communications and information technology company, has received a $19 million order from a nation in Asia for an integrated tactical communications system to provide command and control in a variety of missions.

Harris is delivering and integrating Falcon III and Falcon II tactical radios and related equipment to deliver advanced situational awareness capabilities to forces at all levels.

"Military forces around the world have an increasing need to deliver the right information to the right place, at the right time, and to the right people," said Andy Start, president, international business unit, Harris RF communications. "Working closely with our customer, Harris is focused on delivering system solutions that will provide deployed forces with networked high-speed voice and data connectivity at all times."

Key elements of the system include software-defined tactical radios from the Harris Falcon III family, including the RF-7800S Secure Personal Radio, the RF-7800V VHF Combat Net Handheld Radio, and the RF-7800I Vehicular Intercom System.

The RF-7800S is a lightweight soldier system radio that offers full-duplex voice capability, allowing simultaneous communication with unlimited listeners over a range of more than 2 kilometers. The RF-7800V provides high-speed data connectivity up to 192 Kbps, making it the fastest VHF combat net radio available. The RF-7800I Vehicular Intercom System is a modular, configurable platform for in-vehicle voice and data communication, tactical network connectivity, and battle management system interoperability. The RF-7800I provides voice and data connectivity among vehicle crew members while creating a network backbone to integrate vehicle communication systems.

Harris RF Communications is the leading global supplier of secure radio communications and embedded high-grade encryption solutions for military, government and commercial organizations. The company's Falcon family of software-defined tactical radio systems encompasses manpack, handheld and vehicular applications. Falcon III is the next generation of radios supporting the US military's Joint Tactical Radio System (JTRS) requirements, as well as network-centric operations worldwide. Harris RF Communications is also a leading supplier of assured communications systems and equipment for public safety, utility and transportation markets -- with products ranging from the most advanced IP voice and data networks to portable and mobile single- and multiband radios.

Source: Harris Corporation

