Harris Corporation introduces RF-7800S Leader Radio
Harris Corporation, an international communications and information technology company, has introduced the RF-7800S-LR Leader Radio, the world's first soldier "smart radio" -- with embedded GPS, encryption and a Personal Digital Assistant (PDA). The RF-7800S-LR provides unit leaders with combat-proven tactical communication and computing capabilities in a single, lightweight device for enhanced mission flexibility.
The Harris RF-7800S-LR combines a tactical radio with built-in computer to deliver voice, wideband data and networking and supporting applications such as mapping tools, messaging and video transmission. These capabilities allow deployed warfighters and their leaders to send and receive information critical to situational awareness, including the collection and streaming of full motion video.
The Leader Radio offers a variety of input/output options to connect to external devices, and serves as the core of the Harris FalconFighter -- a modular Soldier System that seamlessly integrates C4 devices, sensors, networking components and power modules.
"The Leader Radio provides commanders more capabilities in a smaller and lighter radio, while maintaining the impressive range offered by the RF-7800S team radio," said Andy Start, president, International Business, Harris RF Communications. "With the RF-7800S-LR, commanders are connected to every member of their team via secure, digitized voice and data communications. By combining various technologies into a single device, the RF-7800S-LR dramatically reduces the soldier's load. It is the smallest, lightest and most integrated soldier communication and computing device available on the market today."
The Leader Radio is a modular upgrade to the Team Radio. The embedded PDA allows soldiers to remove excess cabling, batteries and weight.
The Leader Radio is software-defined, positioning the radio to address emerging requirements through updates. Likewise, FalconFighter is uniquely designed to accommodate products with open standards and interfaces--making it easier for users to customize the system to their needs. The Leader Radio can be purchased as part of the FalconFighter system, or as a standalone product, based on the needs of the mission.
Source: Harris
