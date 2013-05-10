Harris announces Brunei armed forces radio contract

Harris Corporation will supply the Royal Brunei armed forces with Falcon tactical radios under a $40 million contract announced on 9 May. The radios will form part of a broader tactical communications system to be deployed by the Brunei military.

Under the contract Harris will supply Brunei’s military with several different models from its Falcon III family. The radios provide high-performance line-of-sight and beyond-line-of-sight voice and data communications, including wideband networking.

Brendan O’Connell, president, international business, Harris RF Communications, said: ‘Harris radio systems will establish a secure communications backbone for the Royal Brunei armed forces and its modernisation programme. These tactical systems will enhance situational awareness and speed decision-making.’

The contract includes the provision of logistical and customer field support by Harris. The order was received in the third quarter of Harris’ 2013 fiscal year.