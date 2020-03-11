Digital Battlespace

HAMMR time: Northrop demonstrates missile defence capability

11th March 2020 - 16:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Save this for later

Northrop Grumman has successfully demonstrated its Highly Adaptable Multi-Mission Radar (HAMMR) during a test at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

A HAMMR system was mounted on a HMMWV, as one element of a wider integrated air and missile defence sensor capable of detecting UAV targets.

Mike Meaney, VP Land and Maritime Sensors at Northrop Grumman, claimed the demonstration ‘proved that this capability can be developed and fielded to warfighters much sooner than anticipated’.

HAMMR is a short-to medium-range X-Band 3D radar which uses an AN/APG-83 AESA radar (commonly installed on F-16 fighters) in a ground-based, sense-on-the-move role. 

Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace