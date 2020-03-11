HAMMR time: Northrop demonstrates missile defence capability

Save this for later

Northrop Grumman has successfully demonstrated its Highly Adaptable Multi-Mission Radar (HAMMR) during a test at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

A HAMMR system was mounted on a HMMWV, as one element of a wider integrated air and missile defence sensor capable of detecting UAV targets.

Mike Meaney, VP Land and Maritime Sensors at Northrop Grumman, claimed the demonstration ‘proved that this capability can be developed and fielded to warfighters much sooner than anticipated’.

HAMMR is a short-to medium-range X-Band 3D radar which uses an AN/APG-83 AESA radar (commonly installed on F-16 fighters) in a ground-based, sense-on-the-move role.