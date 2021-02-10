Germany orders Motorola radios

PREMIUM: Australia to develop new satellite RF payload Australia has issued an RfP seeking vendors who can help develop radio frequency sensor payloads for a constellation of future military satellites.

US Army assessment puts Fire Weaver in the spotlight Sensor-to-shooter system enhances situational awareness and delivers the ability to maximise available combat power in GPS-denied environments.

Multi-beam antenna programme gains funding boost A single terminal will be able to connect to multiple satellites at the same time.

WASP improves high-resolution situational awareness The Wide Area Surveillance Payload is designed to operate with tactical UAVs and crewed aircraft for persistent wide-area surveillance.

Abaco wins competitive tender for EW analysis system VP430 to be installed in counter-fire target acquisition radar upgrade.