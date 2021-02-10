Digital Battlespace
Germany orders Motorola radios
Motorola Solutions has received a €254 million ($308 million) framework contract from German defence procurement agency BAAINBw to design, build, supply and deploy a digital network for mission-critical communications.
The four-year deal will see Motorola help the German Armed Forces with their digitisation efforts to ensure fast, reliable and secure ...
Want to read more?
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
More from Digital Battlespace
-
PREMIUM: Australia to develop new satellite RF payload
Australia has issued an RfP seeking vendors who can help develop radio frequency sensor payloads for a constellation of future military satellites.
-
US Army assessment puts Fire Weaver in the spotlight
Sensor-to-shooter system enhances situational awareness and delivers the ability to maximise available combat power in GPS-denied environments.
-
Multi-beam antenna programme gains funding boost
A single terminal will be able to connect to multiple satellites at the same time.
-
WASP improves high-resolution situational awareness
The Wide Area Surveillance Payload is designed to operate with tactical UAVs and crewed aircraft for persistent wide-area surveillance.
-
Abaco wins competitive tender for EW analysis system
VP430 to be installed in counter-fire target acquisition radar upgrade.
-
France orders more O-NYX goggles
NVG offers improved FOV and greater user comfort, manufacturer Thales claims.