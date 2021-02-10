Digital Battlespace

Germany orders Motorola radios

10th February 2021 - 12:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Communications network contract marks another step in efforts to digitalise the German Armed Forces.

Motorola Solutions has received a €254 million ($308 million) framework contract from German defence procurement agency BAAINBw to design, build, supply and deploy a digital network for mission-critical communications.

The four-year deal will see Motorola help the German Armed Forces with their digitisation efforts to ensure fast, reliable and secure ...

