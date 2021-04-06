Germany orders Falcon III software-defined radios

Germany will receive AN/PRC-117G manpack radios from L3Harris Technologies. (Photo: L3Harris Technologies)

L3Harris is providing AN/PRC-117G radios to Germany under the FMS programme.

L3Harris Technologies is providing Falcon III AN/PRC-117G manpack radios to Germany under the FMS programme.

The value of the contract and delivery timeframe were undisclosed.

AN/PRC-117G radios support German military modernisation efforts by delivering ‘advanced narrowband and wideband networking capabilities – offering greater interoperability with US and NATO allies for coalition operations’, L3Harris announced on 1 April.

More than 50,000 AN/PRC-117G radios have been delivered to customers around the world.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the single-channel software-defined radio covers 30MHz-2GHz and is said to be 30% smaller and 35% lighter than currently fielded multiband manpack radios.

The AN/PRC-117G is upgradeable with new waveforms, such as SATURN, ROVER, MUOS. It is also NINE Suite B encrypted, allowing users to securely and easily interoperate with US, NATO and regional partners.

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to our Defence Insight and Premium News subscribers, our curated defence news content provides the latest industry updates, contract awards and programme milestones.