General Dynamics systems selected by US
General Dynamics has announced that two of its communications systems, the General Dynamics C4 Systems JTRS HMS Rifleman Radio (AN/PRC-154) and the General Dynamics Itronix GD300 wearable computer, have been selected to deploy to Afghanistan with the US Army 75th Ranger Regiment later this month. If the products perform effectively during planned operational assessments they are being considered for roll out to the US Army as a whole.
General Dynamics made the announcement in a 23 January 2012 company statement, saying that the capability provides ‘unprecedented communication and situational awareness that changes how soldiers fight’.
According to the statement, the Rangers are equipped with the Rifleman Radio for intra-squad communications and with the GD300, running the Tactical Ground Reporting (TIGR) tactical 'app,' to send text messages, situation reports and other information to individual solders.
The JTRS HMS programme office and the Ranger Regiment decided to conduct the operational assessment following three separate successful evaluations in 2011. The Rifleman Radio is part of the Joint Tactical Radio System (JTRS) Handheld, Manpack, Small Form Fit (HMS) radio family.
The JTRS HMS Rifleman Radio provides reliable networked voice and data communications in austere and cluttered urban environments using the government's Soldier Radio Waveform (SRW). The General Dynamics GD300 is an Android-based, full-rugged, wrist or body-worn computer. When paired with the Rifleman Radio, the GD300 displays the position-location information of all soldiers in the network. Soldiers can also use the GD300 touch-screen display to place pictorial graphics and send maps to team members or their leaders using the TIGR 'app.'
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Reaper UAV tests new SATCOM capability
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GS-ASI) has successfully flight-tested a low-Earth-orbit SATCOM capability on board an MQ-9A aircraft.
-
Electronic warfare suite for F-16 Block 70 jets passes critical milestone
The L3Harris Viper Shield EW system has moved a step closer to service entry with Foreign Military Sales customers after passing a critical design review.
-
BAE nets US Navy networks contract
The CANES programme aims to modernise the USN's afloat network capabilities.
-
Viasat expands SATCOM business with US Marine Corps contract
The Viasat contract for SATCOM as a Managed Service is the first commercial offering of its kind implemented by a USMC command.
-
Hensoldt enters partnership to add artificial intelligence to its sensor systems
Hensoldt has become an investor in artificial intelligence developer 21strategies, and the two companies are already collaborating on a synthetic environment project for the German Armed Forces.