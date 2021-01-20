Digital Battlespace
General Dynamics receives US Army enterprise IT contract for Europe
General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) announced on 19 January that it has obtained an Enterprise Mission Information Technology Services (EMITS) task order for the US Army in Europe (USAREUR) from the General Services Administration.
The five-year order is worth about $695 million, including a three-month transition period, one-year base period ...
