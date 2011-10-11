General Dynamics' new Sidewinder Vehicle Mount

The new Sidewinder Vehicle Mount, built by General Dynamics C4 Systems, cost-effectively equips vehicles that do not have communications capability with tactical radios operating in the Soldier Radio Waveform (SRW) network. An accessory for the networking AN/PRC-154 Rifleman radio, the Sidewinder quickly transitions the radio from a body-worn radio to a vehicle-mounted radio, augmenting its power and extending its range. Just as quickly, the Rifleman radio can be removed from the Sidewinder while maintaining connectivity with the tactical network.

"The Sidewinder Vehicle Mount is a stellar example of how the rapid acquisition process can work to equip military users with network connectivity in virtually any military vehicle," said Chris Brady, vice president of Assured Communications for General Dynamics C4 Systems. "Moreover, the Sidewinder-Rifleman radio combination costs two-thirds less than legacy 'manpack' solutions and it easily loads the voice, video and data communications capabilities into tactical vehicles."

The Sidewinder's hardware assembly includes the 20-watt power amplifier from another JTRS HMS radio, the AN/PRC-155 and connectors that work with the vehicles' existing intercom systems and are compatible with standard mounting trays that most vehicles already have in place.

The Sidewinder-Rifleman radio combination has been selected by the Army for evaluation at the upcoming Network Integration Exercise (NIE) 12.1. The exercise takes place in October and November 2011 at White Sands Missile Range in White Sands, N.M., and concurrently at Fort Bliss, Texas.

Source: General Dynamics