Digital Battlespace

General Dynamics launches new SDR

30th October 2020 - 11:38 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

URC-300 will be delivered to USAF in 2021

General Dynamics announced the launch of its URC-300 software-defined radio (SDR) on 29 October, describing it as ‘a versatile platform that supports multiple waveforms’ to support ground-to-air, LoS and other mission-critical applications. 

URC-300 provides interference-free communications in highly congested environments and improves immunity to outside interference such as other ...

