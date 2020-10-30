General Dynamics launches new SDR

Save this for later

URC-300 will be delivered to USAF in 2021

General Dynamics announced the launch of its URC-300 software-defined radio (SDR) on 29 October, describing it as ‘a versatile platform that supports multiple waveforms’ to support ground-to-air, LoS and other mission-critical applications.

URC-300 provides interference-free communications in highly congested environments and improves immunity to outside interference such as other ...