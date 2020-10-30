Digital Battlespace
General Dynamics launches new SDR
General Dynamics announced the launch of its URC-300 software-defined radio (SDR) on 29 October, describing it as ‘a versatile platform that supports multiple waveforms’ to support ground-to-air, LoS and other mission-critical applications.
URC-300 provides interference-free communications in highly congested environments and improves immunity to outside interference such as other ...
Want to read more?
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
More from Digital Battlespace
-
PREMIUM: Franco-German axis stumbles in the grey zone
The proliferation of grey zone threats from Russia and China poses a geopolitical challenge for the EU, particularly close political partners France and Germany
-
Systel launches Kite-Strike, a next-generation embedded edge supercomputer (sponsored video)
Watch how the next generation of combat vehicles will employ advanced AI algorithms to lower the burden on the human operator.
-
Lockheed continues AN/FPS-117 support for USAF
Radars provide coverage of North American airspace
-
BAE Systems unveils Athena 1920
High-definition sensor is designed to meet high-performance applications where size, weight, power, and cost are important factors
-
Allied Defence Accelerator picks 15 ideas for next stage
UK-US initiative aims to create new methods for international procurement
-
IAI unveils new Passive Coherent Location System
The new PCL is able to covertly detect and track aerial targets while remaining immune to jamming.