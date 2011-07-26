General Dynamics awarded US Army's TEIS III contract
General Dynamics Information Technology, a business unit of General Dynamics, is one of three companies to be awarded a contract under the US Army's Total Engineering and Integration Services (TEIS) III program. The contract has a total potential value of $892 million among all awardees over five years if all options are exercised.
General Dynamics will support the US Army Information Systems Engineering Command (USAISEC) and its customers with systems engineering and integration services across the spectrum of communications and IT systems. Work will be performed worldwide, with the majority of the workforce at USAISEC's headquarters in Fort Huachuca, Ariz.; Fort Detrick, Md.; and northern Virginia.
"General Dynamics has supported the US Army Information Systems Engineering Command for ten years, meeting the customer's requirements and providing quality technical expertise," said Zannie Smith, senior vice president of General Dynamics Information Technology's Army Solutions Division. "Our unique insight into and knowledge of customer requirements will allow us to deliver agile, responsive and cost-effective engineering services worldwide."
USAISEC provides systems engineering, installation, integration implementation and evaluation support for communications and information technology systems worldwide, providing capabilities to Army organizations, Combatant Commanders, Department of Defense agencies and Federal agencies in support of the warfighter. USAISEC's mission includes the design, engineering, integration, development, sustainment, installation, testing and acceptance of information systems.
Source: General Dynamics
