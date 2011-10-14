General Dynamics awarded cyber security contract

General Dynamics Information Technology, a business unit of General Dynamics, has been awarded an $86 million task order to provide information assurance and cyber security services to the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) in the US and worldwide. The single-award task order, competed under the Solutions for the Information Technology Enterprise (SITE) contract, will extend to May 2016 if all options are exercised.

Through the contract, General Dynamics will provide services to ensure the security, authenticity, integrity and confidentiality of the DIA's information, as well as computer network defense of the DIA's enterprise-level assets, networks, security domains and data resources globally.

General Dynamics plans to hire 80 employees to support this contract. The work will be performed in the Washington, D.C., area and at US Department of Defense combatant commands worldwide.

"General Dynamics will provide the highest level of information assurance and cyber security support to DIA's enterprise, networks and security domains," said Thomas Kirchmaier, senior vice president and general manager of General Dynamics Information Technology's Intelligence Solutions Division. "Our cadre of cyber professionals has over 40 years of experience supporting the DIA worldwide and will provide unparalleled service."

General Dynamics was selected by the Defense Intelligence Agency for the Solutions for the Information Technology Enterprise (SITE) indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract in May 2010.

"This contract enables General Dynamics to continue providing exceptional and responsive services in safeguarding critical DIA and Department of Defense networks and information systems," said Ron Ehrenfeld, vice president and general manager of the Defense Agencies Sector of General Dynamics Information Technology's Intelligence Solutions Division.

Source: General Dynamics