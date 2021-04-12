G/ATOR undergoes interoperability tests

AN/TPS-80 G/ATOR radar system pictured in 2019 at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Japan. (Photo: USMC/Lance Cpl Leo Amaro)

Naval Surface Warfare Center experts gain hands-on experience with the AN/TPS-80 in integrated test evaluations.

The US Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division announced on 8 April that it had completed five weeks of integrated test evaluations of the Northrop Grumman AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) system.

Researchers performed interoperability testing with the G/ATOR system, preparing first by verifying the command's infrastructure functionality, including power accessibility, radar data recording abilities and data analysis capabilities.

The G/ATOR team at Dahlgren now plans to expand the sustainment of software capabilities for the system through further integrated test evaluations.

G/ATOR is designed to detect low-observable targets with low radar cross-sections such as rockets, artillery, mortars, cruise missiles and UAVs.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the system uses an AESA and can perform tasks ranging from air surveillance to air traffic control.

