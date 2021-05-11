Full-rate CIRCM production begins

COTS hardware supports Blackjack risk reduction
An orbital platform was used for a tactical maritime experiment by DARPA.
Northrop Grumman announced on 10 May that it is working on a $959.1 million full-rate production contract for the Common Infrared Countermeasure (CIRCM) system to defeat IR-guided SAMs.
The IDIQ contract lasts for five years, the company added.
Shephard reported in March that CIRCM was ready to enter full-rate production after the US Army airborne countermeasures programme completed a six-month initial operational test and evaluation (IOT&E) programme.
CIRCM protects against shoulder-fired and vehicle-launched anti-aircraft missiles that home in on the heat signature of an aircraft. ‘The system’s ability to track and rapidly defeat infrared-guided threats has been validated over thousands of hours of rigorous testing in laboratory, flight, and live-fire test environments,’ Northrop Grumman stated.
‘CIRCM’s cutting-edge capability has been proven against the most advanced threats and the modular open systems approach brings flexibility for the future,’ claimed Bob Gough, VP of navigation, targeting and survivability at Northrop Grumman.
A constellation of six LEO satellites should support the intelligence-gathering requirements of joint forces conducting multi-domain operations around the world.
MANET devices from Persistent Solutions will provide payload data link and C2 for the newest unmanned ISR platform in the USN.
Recently released prototype proposals would improve how the DoD manages its use of the electromagnetic spectrum.
Delays in testing the UKR-RL reconnaissance targeting pod for the Su-34 appear to have been overcome.
Rezonans-N radar installations will include surveillance of vast areas of airspace over Norway and Finland.