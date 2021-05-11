Full-rate CIRCM production begins

Common Infrared Countermeasure system. (Photo: Northrop Grumman)

CIRCM uses a laser transmitting modulated pulses to confuse an incoming IR-guided missile.

Northrop Grumman announced on 10 May that it is working on a $959.1 million full-rate production contract for the Common Infrared Countermeasure (CIRCM) system to defeat IR-guided SAMs.

The IDIQ contract lasts for five years, the company added.

Shephard reported in March that CIRCM was ready to enter full-rate production after the US Army airborne countermeasures programme completed a six-month initial operational test and evaluation (IOT&E) programme.

CIRCM protects against shoulder-fired and vehicle-launched anti-aircraft missiles that home in on the heat signature of an aircraft. ‘The system’s ability to track and rapidly defeat infrared-guided threats has been validated over thousands of hours of rigorous testing in laboratory, flight, and live-fire test environments,’ Northrop Grumman stated.

‘CIRCM’s cutting-edge capability has been proven against the most advanced threats and the modular open systems approach brings flexibility for the future,’ claimed Bob Gough, VP of navigation, targeting and survivability at Northrop Grumman.