French jets use new RECO-NG pod to target Daesh

The French detachment of Operation Chammal, which is supporting the US Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve, has begun using RECO-NG new generation reconnaissance pods to identify Daesh targets.

Manufactured by Thales, the RECO-NG is a long range, high resolution reconnaissance pod designed to enhance surveillance and intelligence imagery capabilities. It has been integrated with French Rafale fighter aircraft.

Col Benjamin Souberbielle, a commander in the French Air Force, said: ‘The RECO-NG makes our missions more flexible… The two aircraft patrol with the ability to achieve three complimentary effects: ground support, air defence and intelligence.’

Each RECO-NG unit is approximately 4.6m long, weighs 1,100kg and is attached underneath the airframe fuselage of the aircraft. It has been successfully used to locate weapons caches, tunnels, vehicles and training camps used by Daesh.