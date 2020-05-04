Digital Battlespace
French jets use new RECO-NG pod to target Daesh
The French detachment of Operation Chammal, which is supporting the US Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve, has begun using RECO-NG new generation reconnaissance pods to identify Daesh targets.
Manufactured by Thales, the RECO-NG is a long range, high resolution reconnaissance pod designed to enhance surveillance and intelligence imagery capabilities. It has been integrated with French Rafale fighter aircraft.
Col Benjamin Souberbielle, a commander in the French Air Force, said: ‘The RECO-NG makes our missions more flexible… The two aircraft patrol with the ability to achieve three complimentary effects: ground support, air defence and intelligence.’
Each RECO-NG unit is approximately 4.6m long, weighs 1,100kg and is attached underneath the airframe fuselage of the aircraft. It has been successfully used to locate weapons caches, tunnels, vehicles and training camps used by Daesh.
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Ampex chosen by NAWCAD for mission system avionics
Ampex Data Systems has been selected by the Naval Air Warfare Centre Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) to provide mission system avionics, mission system computers/processors, displays and ...
-
PREMIUM: Light shines on Five Eyes SIGINT collection mechanisms
Although the mechanisms by which the ‘Five Eyes’ partners share their intelligence have been shrouded in secrecy for some years, revelations in recent years have ...
-
JGSDF to get Leonardo Mode-5 IFF electronics
The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) has placed an order for Leonardo’s M426 LPI Interrogator and SIT2010 Crypto Applique products, which will meet the latest ...
-
PREMIUM: Australia pushes on with indigenous ISR and EW programme
Australia is pushing ahead with the next phase of its Miniaturised Orbital Electronic Warfare Sensor System (MOESS) project. The Australian Department of Defence announced in ...
-
Northrop Grumman accelerates development of ABMS translation system
Northrop Grumman is working on quickly developing and fielding an open system enabling translation and communication across platforms known as the gatewayONE prototype. This prototype ...
-
PREMIUM: US Army programme blends cyber with traditional EW
Lockheed Martin is set to expand its work on the US Army’s Multi-Function Electronic Warfare Air Large (MFEW-AL) programme, with the aim of combining EW ...