Digital Battlespace

Foxtrot Spiral 0 makes progress in the Netherlands

7th October 2020 - 16:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

​Dutch-German procurement programme for battlefield communications should begin to bear fruit in 2023

A joint initiative with Germany to procure interoperable tactical communications systems is about to enter the implementation phase, Dutch State Secretary for Defence Barbara Visser told parliament on 2 October.

Spiral 0 of this programme, known in the Netherlands as Foxtrot, will see the replacement of military radio and communication equipment ...

