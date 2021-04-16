FMS customers to obtain AN/AAR-47 sensors

AN/AAR-47 missile warning sensor. (Photo: Northrop Grumman)

Northrop Grumman obtains a task order to supply missile warning sensors to the USAF and seven allied nations.

The Weapon Systems division of Northrop Grumman is producing and delivering AN/AAR-47 missile warning sensors and associated replaceable equipment to the USAF and seven FMS customers, the DoD announced on 15 April.

An $8.31 million task order from Naval Air Systems Command includes 182 sensors, 54 computer processors, and 12 Countermeasures Signals Simulator test gun sets.

Recipients include the USAF and the governments of Austria, Bahrain, the Czech Republic, Greece, India, Morocco and Spain.

Work is expected to be completed in August 2022.

