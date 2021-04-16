FMS customers to obtain AN/AAR-47 sensors

Honeywell announces alternative military-grade navigation technology
Honeywell unveils three new military-grade navigation technologies
The Weapon Systems division of Northrop Grumman is producing and delivering AN/AAR-47 missile warning sensors and associated replaceable equipment to the USAF and seven FMS customers, the DoD announced on 15 April.
An $8.31 million task order from Naval Air Systems Command includes 182 sensors, 54 computer processors, and 12 Countermeasures Signals Simulator test gun sets.
Recipients include the USAF and the governments of Austria, Bahrain, the Czech Republic, Greece, India, Morocco and Spain.
Work is expected to be completed in August 2022.
Fischer Connectors introduces a new NATO STANAG 4695-compatible connector for use in harsh operating environments.
UK MoD is receiving ruggedised laptops with Viasat Eclypt hard drive.
A new and improved SDR from Leonardo will be installed on NATO's AWACS fleet.
New ODIN camera features 30x optical zoom, with 16x digital zoom and ultra-low light sensitivity in colour day mode.
Successful docking paves the way for future on-orbit and life-extension services through robotics, says Northrop Grumman.