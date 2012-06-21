FLIR unveils lightweight DTVS

FLIR Systems has announced that it has developed a lightweight driver’s thermal vision system (DTVS) driver’s camera designed to enhance driver safety and awareness through our state-of-the-art thermal imaging technology. The product is currently on display at Defence Vehicle Dynamics (DVD) 2012 in Millbrook, UK.

The DTVS system for enhanced driver’s vision in vehicles comprises two thermal cameras; a front camera with a 55 degree view, and a rear camera with a 90 degree horizontal field of view. The thermal cameras are based on an uncooled, high definition infrared (IR) detector designed to deliver sharp imagery in any conditions, including dust, smoke, rain, light fog and complete darkness. The rugged system housing incorporates integrated window heaters to eliminate fog and ice build-up. Connected to a specially designed display, DTVS will provide hands-free operation with optimum image quality under historically difficult driving situations for the driver. Key camera features are controlled by the driver through large illuminated buttons on the display. Additionally, custom distance graphics, based on the needs of the user, are projected over the IR image on the display providing real-time feedback of the vehicles position for the driver.



According to the company, the DTVS cameras will undergo final user trials prior to a formal launch expected later this year.