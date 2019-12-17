FLIR Systems to support US Army sensors

FLIR Systems has been awarded a five-year IDIQ contract to support US Army sensors, the company announced on 16 December.

The IDIQ vehicle has a ceiling value of $92.9 million, with an initial order of $5.2 million.

The award covers repair, refurbishment and logistics support of EO and IR sensors used by the US Army's Product Manager Force Protection Systems programmes, including Base Expeditionary Targeting Surveillance System-Combined (BETSS-C), Combat Outpost Surveillance Force Protection System and Foreign Military Sales.

BETSS-C entails a combination of cameras and surveillance equipment mounted on deployable towers and used to monitor wide areas around important military locations and bases. FLIR provides high-definition sensors for the BETSS-C programme as well as radars capable of detecting vehicles, people or other moving objects at range.

David Ray, president of FLIR Systems’ government and defense business unit, said: ‘BETSS-C is a critical piece of technology that supports the safety of US forces and its allies at locations around the world. We value this opportunity to support the army and optimise the capabilities of this vital surveillance system.’