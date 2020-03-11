Flir launches Ranger HDC MR system

Save this for later

Flir Systems has launched the Ranger HDC MR surveillance system, which provides high-definition midrange surveillance against illegal activities in a range of weather conditions.

The product contains a built-in fog filter as well as an optional Merlin ASX turbulence filter to avoid haze created by heat and air.

The system can use AI image processing to enable faster decision-making as well as lowering downtime and maintenance requirements.

The thermal imager has a 1280mm x 720mm detector along with a 1920mm x 1080mm HD colour TV camera. Other sensors can be integrated with the Ranger HDC MR, which makes it useful for C-UAS applications.