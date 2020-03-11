Digital Battlespace
Flir launches Ranger HDC MR system
Flir Systems has launched the Ranger HDC MR surveillance system, which provides high-definition midrange surveillance against illegal activities in a range of weather conditions.
The product contains a built-in fog filter as well as an optional Merlin ASX turbulence filter to avoid haze created by heat and air.
The system can use AI image processing to enable faster decision-making as well as lowering downtime and maintenance requirements.
The thermal imager has a 1280mm x 720mm detector along with a 1920mm x 1080mm HD colour TV camera. Other sensors can be integrated with the Ranger HDC MR, which makes it useful for C-UAS applications.
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Netherlands acts fast on cyber
The Dutch Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced on 11 March that it is setting up a rapid response cyber security team comprising experts from a ...
-
PREMIUM: Japan wins order for Philippine air surveillance radars
Japanese firm Mitsubishi Electric was issued a notice of award by the Philippines on 4 March to supply four radars to complete air surveillance coverage ...
-
HAMMR time: Northrop demonstrates missile defence capability
Northrop Grumman has successfully demonstrated its Highly Adaptable Multi-Mission Radar (HAMMR) during a test at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. A HAMMR system was ...
-
Lockheed Martin nears completion of LRDR
Lockheed Martin has delivered ten antenna panels for its Long Range Discrimination Radar (LRDR) to a site in Clear, Alaska. The system will be used ...
-
Avtomatika develops SATCOM protection for Meridian satellite
Avtomatika Group, part of Russia’s state-owned Rostec conglomerate, has developed a software system to protect transmissions between the Meridian military communications satellite (14F112) and its ...
-
Lockheed to develop protected SATCOM for US Space Force
Lockheed Martin was awarded a $240 million contract to develop and produce a prototype payload for its Protected Tactical SATCOM (PTS) system. PTS will use ...