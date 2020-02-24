Digital Battlespace
First LTAMDS antenna array complete
Raytheon has completed the first radar antenna array for the US Army's Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS), the company announced on 21 February.
LTAMDS is the army’s next-generation radar designed to defeat advanced threats such as hypersonic weapons. The 360-degree, Active Electronically Scanned Array Gallium Nitride radar will ultimately replace the army's Patriot radars.
Following extensive testing, the radar array will be mounted on a precision-machined enclosure for integration and further evaluation. The enclosure utilises advanced design and manufacturing techniques for accelerated manufacture to support the US Army's Urgent Materiel Release programme.
Tom Laliberty, vice president of Integrated Air and Missile Defense at Raytheon's Integrated Defense Systems business, said: ‘Raytheon's employees and partners are focused on delivering the first LTAMDS by the army's Urgent Material Release date because we know how important expanded battlespace coverage and other capabilities are to the men and women in uniform.
‘Because we invested in cutting-edge radar technology and advanced manufacturing capability, we will meet the customer's critical milestones and get LTAMDS in the field rapidly.’
