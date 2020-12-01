Digital Battlespace

Finnish Defence Forces order Bittium Tactical Power Pack

1st December 2020 - 12:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Deliveries scheduled for first half of 2021, to enable uninterruptable use of Tough Conmode devices

Bittium has received a €1.1 million ($1.32 million) purchase order from the Finnish Defence Forces for Bittium Tactical Power Packs to power tactical communication devices.

Tactical Power Packs will be used by the Finnish Defence Forces as accessories for portable Bittium Tough Comnode devices, the company noted in ...

