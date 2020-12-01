Digital Battlespace
Finnish Defence Forces order Bittium Tactical Power Pack
Bittium has received a €1.1 million ($1.32 million) purchase order from the Finnish Defence Forces for Bittium Tactical Power Packs to power tactical communication devices.
Tactical Power Packs will be used by the Finnish Defence Forces as accessories for portable Bittium Tough Comnode devices, the company noted in ...
