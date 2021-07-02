Finnish Defence Forces continue software development of tactical communications system

The order continues the performance enhancements of the waveform and radio platform software of the TAC WIN system.

Bittium has received a purchase order from the Finnish Defence Forces to develop a new software version for the company’s Tactical Wireless IP Network (TAC WIN) system.

In a 1 July statement, Bittium said the order continues the performance enhancements of the software-defined radio-based TAC WIN system based on the observations made during field testing and training, and waveform research done by the company.

Valued at some €2.3 million, the order includes options for additional purchases, with the ordered development work to be carried out by mid-2022.

The TAC WIN system provides broadband IP connectivity for the Finnish Defence Forces’ mobile communication stations and command posts.

‘The system supports the Finnish Defence Forces’ combat doctrine where mobility, leading the troops on the move, and effective communications play a key role. The resilient and modular system is used by all three service branches of the Finnish Defence Forces,’ Bittium said in the statement.

With the TAC WIN system, MANET (mobile ad hoc network), link, and connection networks can be formed into one logical IP network quickly, no matter what the location is.