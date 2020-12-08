Digital Battlespace

FAB sets its sights on dedicated cyber centre

8th December 2020 - 15:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

CDCAER will plan and implement cyber defence and attack activities for the Brazilian Air Force

The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) is setting up a specialist cyber unit, following a study carried out by the Aeronautical Staff.

The Aeronautical Cyber Defense Centre (CDCAER) is tasked with planning, executing, controlling and supervising cyber defence and cyber attack activities.

CDCAER is being set up in two phases: the ...

