FAB sets its sights on dedicated cyber centre

Save this for later

CDCAER will plan and implement cyber defence and attack activities for the Brazilian Air Force

The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) is setting up a specialist cyber unit, following a study carried out by the Aeronautical Staff.

The Aeronautical Cyber Defense Centre (CDCAER) is tasked with planning, executing, controlling and supervising cyber defence and cyber attack activities.

CDCAER is being set up in two phases: the ...