Eurosatory: Elbit moves to dominate

Israeli company Elbit Systems has unveiled improvements to its Dominator combat soldier communications suite at Eurosatory 2016 in Paris.

The improved system has a new version of the Raptor computing unit and a wearable ruggedised Smart View watch designed to enable soldiers to keep ‘hands on weapon’ during operations.

The advanced Dominator suite consists of PNR-1000 radio, Raptor computing unit and tactical multi-media router with the latter being missing from the basic soldier unit.

Elbit Systems C4ISR Senior Director Gil Maoz said thousands of the Dominator systems had been delivered and the changes maintained and improved on the original concept