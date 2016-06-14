Eurosatory: Bird introduces SPREOS

BIRD Aerosystems will use Eurosatory 2016 to showcase its new Directional Infra-Red Counter Measure (DIRCM) system called Self Protection Radar Electro-Optic System (SPREOS).

SPREOS uses a radar based sensor (verification) and an active laser (DIRCM), to provide enhanced protection against man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS).

The system has been designed for use in a wide-range of airborne platforms, ranging from small helicopters to large transport aircraft. SPREOS integrates into a single Line Replaceable Unit (LRU) multiple functions, including threat confirmation, tracking and jamming of advanced IR guided missiles.

SPREOS works by quickly slewing to the direction of the incoming threat upon receiving a warning from the onboard Missile Warning System (MWS), and activating the dual band radar function for confirmation and high precision tracking. Following the confirmation and tracking SPREOS deploys the dual-band counter measure laser causing the missile to miss the aircraft.

Ronen Factor, co-chief executive officer and founder, BIRD Aerosystems, said: ‘The new SPREOS system is a true game changer in the market, ensuring enhanced protection of aircraft against any type of MANPADS launch, with zero activation as a result of false alarms.

‘We developed the SPREOS based on the vast experience BIRD gained in hundreds of systems that have already been installed in recent years.’

