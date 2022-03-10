Elettronica adapts ADRIAN for mobile C-UAS operations

New RWR to enhance F-16
The F-16 will join other US-operated aircraft in featuring the all-digital AN/ALR-69A(V) radar warning receiver.
Elettronica presented the Snow Leopard mobile variant of its ADRIAN C-UAS system during a the recent NATO Exercise White Fox that took place in Italy.
Snow Leopard can be deployed in extreme conditions and used while mobile.
‘These capabilities have been realised through AI techniques applied to signal process and imagery analysis,’ Elettronica noted in a statement.
For the demonstration in White Fox, Snow Leopard was installed aboard an Italian Army Bv206S7 tracked all-terrain vehicle.
‘However; the system can be easily installed on other vehicle types, and also be used for the protection of fixed targets,’ Elettronica noted.
The C-UAS system uses EO devices and an electronic support measure with AI algorithms to detect and locate a UAV and its ground control station via radio signals.
L3Harris’ new contract announcement increases UK, US and NATO interoperability.
Latest deal for tactical IT integration in Sweden includes work until 2023.
Thuraya PTT is designed to enable interoperability among multiple users with communications systems on land and at sea.
Two indigenously developed C-UAS systems were on display during WDS 2022, as Saudi Arabia seeks solutions to drone attacks from Yemen.
The InShield DIRCM system already equips Spanish A400M transport aircraft and upgraded Chinook helicopters.