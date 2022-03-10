Elettronica adapts ADRIAN for mobile C-UAS operations

Elettronica presented the Snow Leopard mobile variant of its ADRIAN C-UAS system during a the recent NATO Exercise White Fox that took place in Italy.

Snow Leopard can be deployed in extreme conditions and used while mobile.

‘These capabilities have been realised through AI techniques applied to signal process and imagery analysis,’ Elettronica noted in a statement.

For the demonstration in White Fox, Snow Leopard was installed aboard an Italian Army Bv206S7 tracked all-terrain vehicle.

‘However; the system can be easily installed on other vehicle types, and also be used for the protection of fixed targets,’ Elettronica noted.

The C-UAS system uses EO devices and an electronic support measure with AI algorithms to detect and locate a UAV and its ground control station via radio signals.