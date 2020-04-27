Digital Battlespace

Elbit Systems to supply Airborne EW suites to Asian customer

27th April 2020 - 10:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Elbit Systems has secured a contract worth $103 million to supply its Airborne EW suits for the air force of an undisclosed Asian country.

In a statement on 26 April, Elbit confirmed that the suites will be installed on rotary-wing aircraft and will include countermeasure systems and long-term integrated logistical support.

Edgar Maimon, executive VP and general manager of Elbit Systems EW and SIGINT-Elisra, said: ‘Demand for combat-proven EW systems is getting stronger as the electro-magnetic spectrum becomes increasingly contested and the threat to aircraft gets more acute.’

