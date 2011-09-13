To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Elbit Systems launches family of multimedia routing solutions

13th September 2011 - 06:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today the launch of its family of multimedia routing solutions for tactical radio networks at the DSEi 2011 Exhibition. Comprising a range of versatile tactical multimedia routers (TMR), including TMR Core, mTMR and TMR Max products, these solutions provide manoeuvring forces access to triple-play services such as VoIP, data dissemination as well as real-time and on-demand video streaming.

These 3rd generation services, that previously were available only to high level echelon commanders, are now accessible at the tactical level forces, using mobile ad-hoc tactical radio networks and wideband IP radios, that significantly improve situational awareness, force utility and lethality.

The TMR family of products serve as essential C4I building blocks for a wide variety of mission profiles, offering users standard IP services by overcoming the complexity of heterogeneous radio networks while allowing interoperability with legacy radio systems.

From a manpack multimedia routing device to a full-featured vehicular solution, Elbit Systems leverages its field-proven experience of data and voice routing with this new family of solutions.

Source: Elbit Systems

 

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us