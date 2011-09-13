Elbit Systems launches family of multimedia routing solutions
Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today the launch of its family of multimedia routing solutions for tactical radio networks at the DSEi 2011 Exhibition. Comprising a range of versatile tactical multimedia routers (TMR), including TMR Core, mTMR and TMR Max products, these solutions provide manoeuvring forces access to triple-play services such as VoIP, data dissemination as well as real-time and on-demand video streaming.
These 3rd generation services, that previously were available only to high level echelon commanders, are now accessible at the tactical level forces, using mobile ad-hoc tactical radio networks and wideband IP radios, that significantly improve situational awareness, force utility and lethality.
The TMR family of products serve as essential C4I building blocks for a wide variety of mission profiles, offering users standard IP services by overcoming the complexity of heterogeneous radio networks while allowing interoperability with legacy radio systems.
From a manpack multimedia routing device to a full-featured vehicular solution, Elbit Systems leverages its field-proven experience of data and voice routing with this new family of solutions.
Source: Elbit Systems
