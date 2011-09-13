Elbit Systems introduces Tadiran SDR-7200HH

Elbit Systems Ltd. debuted today during the Defense and Security Equipment International (DSEi) 2011 Exhibition the Tadiran SDR-7200 HH, a breakthrough compact and significantly lightweight software defined radio with a unique 2.8" built-in high-resolution colour display for video stream transmission and reception.

The Tadiran SDR-7200HH is specifically designed for dismounted soldiers, providing them with voice and data communications together with command and control (C2) applications from a variety of sensors.

Offering real-time situational awareness on-the-move, multi hop ad-hoc networking and advanced routing of hundreds of users in a network, the system is ideally suited for the platoon level, containing both narrowband (NBWF) and wideband (WBWF) high-performance waveforms, enabling an extremely broad spectrum and high-speed data rate of up to 115 Kbps in 25 kHz channel (V/UHF) and up to 1 Mbps (UHF).

The system specializes in providing seamless communication, situational awareness, unprecedented immunity (ECCM) and communication security (COMSEC) to various combat echelons, Special Forces and ad-hoc teams.

Its distinctive automatic routing and relay capability dramatically extends its reach even over harsh field conditions, while mobile ad-hoc networking (MANET) provides continuous IP networking connectivity throughout any mission.

The versatile Tadiran SDR-7200HH combines voice capability with advanced video streaming on the same network channel simultaneously. The video camera, connected directly to the radio and the radio's 2.8" built-in high-resolution colour display, enables the video stream transmission and reception with no need for an external device. This capability, coupled with its record and playback ability, is a key factor in maintaining constant situational awareness via real-time intelligence such as maps, video and targeting information. The Tadiran SDR-7200HH's multimedia information can be automatically updated on the C4I system.

Source: Elbit Systems