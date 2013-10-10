To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Elbit Systems announces GPS Immunity system contract

10th October 2013 - 17:48 GMT | by Shephard News Team

RSS

Elbit Systems’s subsidiary Elisra will deliver its advanced GPS immunity system, iSNS, to an unnamed Asia-Pacific nation under a new contract announced on 9 October. No contract details have been released.

The iSNS will be installed on the customer’s military surveillance aircraft. The Global Positioning System, Electronic Counter-Countermeasure (GPS ECCM) system supports reliable, non-stop GPS operation; providing full jamming immunity for multiple satellite channels and handling multiple interfering signals and/or jammers operating on concurrent frequencies.

According to the company, iSNS works with all types of GPS, offering extensive protection from jamming - without prior knowledge of GPS satellite locations. The system requires minimal integration with the GPS receiver and can be installed as a completely independent add-on kit for military and civilian airborne platforms, remotely operated vehicles, armoured fighting vehicles, artillery C2 systems, mobile C4ISTAR systems and naval vessels.

