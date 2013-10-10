Elbit Systems announces GPS Immunity system contract

Elbit Systems’s subsidiary Elisra will deliver its advanced GPS immunity system, iSNS, to an unnamed Asia-Pacific nation under a new contract announced on 9 October. No contract details have been released.

The iSNS will be installed on the customer’s military surveillance aircraft. The Global Positioning System, Electronic Counter-Countermeasure (GPS ECCM) system supports reliable, non-stop GPS operation; providing full jamming immunity for multiple satellite channels and handling multiple interfering signals and/or jammers operating on concurrent frequencies.



According to the company, iSNS works with all types of GPS, offering extensive protection from jamming - without prior knowledge of GPS satellite locations. The system requires minimal integration with the GPS receiver and can be installed as a completely independent add-on kit for military and civilian airborne platforms, remotely operated vehicles, armoured fighting vehicles, artillery C2 systems, mobile C4ISTAR systems and naval vessels.