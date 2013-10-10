Elbit Systems announces GPS Immunity system contract
Elbit Systems’s subsidiary Elisra will deliver its advanced GPS immunity system, iSNS, to an unnamed Asia-Pacific nation under a new contract announced on 9 October. No contract details have been released.
The iSNS will be installed on the customer’s military surveillance aircraft. The Global Positioning System, Electronic Counter-Countermeasure (GPS ECCM) system supports reliable, non-stop GPS operation; providing full jamming immunity for multiple satellite channels and handling multiple interfering signals and/or jammers operating on concurrent frequencies.
According to the company, iSNS works with all types of GPS, offering extensive protection from jamming - without prior knowledge of GPS satellite locations. The system requires minimal integration with the GPS receiver and can be installed as a completely independent add-on kit for military and civilian airborne platforms, remotely operated vehicles, armoured fighting vehicles, artillery C2 systems, mobile C4ISTAR systems and naval vessels.
More from Digital Battlespace
-
AUSA 2025: Persistent Systems to complete its largest order by year’s end
Persistent Systems received its largest ever single order for its MPU5 devices and other systems earlier this month and has already delivered the 50 units to the US Army’s 4th Infantry Division.
-
Aselsan brings in dozens of companies and systems under the Steel Dome umbrella
Turkey has joined the family of countries attempting to establish a multilayered air defence system with government approval in August 2024 for the effort landed by Aselsan. Dubbed Steel Dome, the programme joins Israel’s Iron Dome, the US Golden Dome, India’s Mission Sudarshan Chakra and South Korea’s low-altitude missile defence system.
-
DSEI 2025: MARSS unveils new agnostic multidomain C4 system
MARSS’ NiDAR system has been deployed using sensors from static platforms to provide detection and protection for static sights, such as critical infrastructure, ports and military bases.
-
Australia looks towards space with force restructure, investment and training
Australia is looking to improve its presence in space with a focus on communications and creating a dedicated segment of its defence forces committed to the domain.
-
EID to unveil new vehicle communication system at DSEI
The Portuguese company’s naval communications system is in service across more than a dozen countries. It has turned to its home nation for support in developing a new vehicle based C2 system.
-
Chess Dynamics successfully demonstrates Vision4ce AI-driven tracker
The Vision4ce Deep Embedded Feature Tracking (DEFT) technology software is designed to process video and images by blending traditional computer vision with artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to present actionable information from complex environments.