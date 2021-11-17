Dubai Airshow 2021: EDGE launches UAE’s first anti-jam DPS system

EDGE describes SIGN4L as the leading provider of electronic warfare and intelligence (EW&I) solutions in the UAE. (Photo: EDGE Group)

EDGE has announced the launch of GPS-Protect, an anti-jam system that covers air, land and sea applications.

EDGE company SIGN4L has launched the UAE’s first indigenously developed anti-jam data processing system, called GPS-Protect.

The system provides significant immunity to jamming, thereby protecting mission-critical systems that require reliable position, navigation and timing information from GPS.

GPS-Protect uses a multi-element controlled reception pattern array antenna and provides resistance against one or multiple jamming signals, EDGE announced on 14 November during the first day of the Dubai Airshow 2021.

Waleid Al Mesmari, VP of programme management, EW&I at EDGE, described GPS-Protect as 'one of few [anti-jam data processing systems] available in the region'.

Featuring the most advanced technology, GPS-Protect implements multiple mitigation methods and specialised digital signal processing algorithms to ensure the continuous operation of systems that rely on satellite navigation when jammers are in effect.

Designed to operate under dynamic conditions, the system is lightweight and compact, making it ideal for SWaP-limited uncrewed systems and guided weapons.

Offering a single solution for multiple applications, the module system can also be integrated into larger platforms such as vehicles, ships and aircraft, EDGE stated.