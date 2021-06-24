EchoGuard refresh meets demand for more lightweight C-UAS radar

EchoGuard electronically scanned array C-UAS radar. (Photo: Echodyne)

US-based Echodyne on 23 June announced a new variant of its EchoGuard C-UAS radar for the international market.

EchoGuard International complies with EU regulations (RoHS3 and CE Radio Equipment Directive) for European customers, the company claimed.

Meanwhile, a new variant of the proprietary MESA technology in EchoGuard expands spectrum use to 24.05-24.25GHz; and an improved ruggedised radome is designed to withstand 1.5J of impact energy without affecting the form factor of the radar.

Echodyne responded to customer demand by creating a Lightweight Deployment Kit (LDK) for EchoGuard. This can be carried in a backpack and was designed with capacity for 10h of ISR activity, including radar, computer, and batteries.

The LDK weighs less than 20lb (9.07kg).

Customer demand also drove development of a new waveform designed to detect and track very slow movement at distances beyond 1.5 miles (2.4km).

The radar user interface has been ‘significantly upgraded’ with extended product line support and faster field deployment, Echodyne noted, adding that software updates to its radar product line include ‘enhanced stability and greater ease of use and functionality’.